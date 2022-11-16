SDSU students divided on whether Trump 2024 run is a good idea

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Word of Donald Trump's official announcement that he will once again seek the Republican presidential nomination sparked mixed emotions and opinions among young voters Wednesday at San Diego State University.

“Trump has awoken a sleeping giant within the Republican, conservative movement. It’s what we’ve all wanted for years now," said Joshua Rawson, president of the SDSU chapter of the College Republicans. While Rawson says he likes several of the other potential candidates, including Florida governor Ron DeSantis, he says he's rather have a proven, independent leader in Trump than a candidate untested on the national stage. “The DeSantis we like today may not be the DeSantis of tomorrow, or whoever that Republican candidate may be. We know as a fact, with confidence, that the Trump today will be the Trump tomorrow.”

But others suggested that that is the problem- that Trump fails to learn from mistakes of the past and is too divisive to attract key independent and swing voters. “Definitely be more kind to all demographics. Maybe hold his tongue some of the time. You don’t always have to say what you’re feeling. Maybe think before you speak. That’s my advice to him," said SDSU freshman Rachael Schneider, one of several students who suggested they would be more open to voting for a Republican in 2024 if Trump was not the nominee.

Other students expressed surprise at Trump's decision to run again. “I’m kind of over hearing his name, to be perfectly honest. It’s kind of a redundant thing at this point. He already lost. Pick something else to do with your time," said senior Rakan Alsbou.