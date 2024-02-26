SDSU student gets chased after intervening in alleged domestic violence

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — 20-year-old Angelo Montoya is a student at SDSU and works late night shifts delivering food for Door Dash. He was driving in Ocean Beach on Tuesday at around 2 a.m., when he says he saw a man and a woman fighting outside a parked Camry in the middle of the road.

“I see a lady coming out of the car, running, and the man has his hands on her,” Montoya said.

Montoya says the woman ran towards him, begging for help. He called 9-1-1, let her into his car, and drove away. Video from Montoya’s Tesla shows what happened next. The man got into the Camry and sped up beside them.

“I didn’t expect anything else to happen. I then see the car pull up, and he starts banging against my car,” Montoya said.

The man then drove in front of them and cut them off. He got out of the car and approached Montoya.

“The looks of his eyes. He looked very dangerous and he used his car as a weapon,” Montoya said.

Montoya swerved around the man and drove further into Ocean Beach. He took a left onto Cape May, but the Camry was close behind. This time, the man slammed into the driver’s side of Montoya’s Tesla, crashing them into multiple parked cars.

“We were stuck in the car. We said the cops are coming and I believe he ran away,” Montoya said.

Montoya believes the man was later arrested but we could not yet confirm that information with police. We also could not get an update on the woman’s condition. Montoya said he sprained his back and neck and bruised his calf but the emotional toll is worse.

“I still feel anxiety attacks, when I'm driving I get very anxious,” Montoya said.

San Diego Police Department said they are investigating this as a domestic violence incident. Montoya says he spent years paying off his Tesla and now, it’s totaled. Here's a link to his GoFundMe, if you'd like to help him get a new car.