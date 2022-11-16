SDSU says it never authorized vodka billboard

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Some drivers are raising their eyebrows as they head down Mission Gorge after this billboard popped up saying Three Olives Vodka is the official vodka of San Diego State University Athletics.

Car after car drive past the new sign that SDSU students have something to say about.

"Something that they preach is to not drink alcohol underaged and to take care of ourselves, and they're kinda putting it on a billboard being sponsored by it which is sending a pretty mixed message," said Lindsey Belsky.

Senior Maxwell Smith said he would've expected a different sponsor.

"I would've imagined a different sponsor for the sports team that's something that's sports-related or helps with recovery or something like that," said Smith.

SDSU said it takes the issue of alcohol and drugs seriously.

People on social media say it wasn't good timing and point to the investigation into rape allegations involving former SDSU football players.

Despite the SDSU logo next to the vodka brand's logo, SDSU said it never approved the billboard and wasn't involved in any way.

A spokesperson tells ABC 10News that SDSU asked the company to remove the billboards.

Students have mixed reactions to the response.

"Personally, I don't think they - I don't think it really matters. I think it's kind of sketchy that they - they're not aware that a company was going to do that without their consent. Like its something the company just decided to do," said Smith.

While Belsky is grateful, the university is doing something about the billboard.

"The fact that they're doing that shows a lot- that they do care and they are trying to make an effort, so I'm proud of SDSU for that."

We reached out to the company behind Three Olives for their side of the story but were told they are reviewing our request.

