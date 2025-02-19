SDSU proposes new housing for more than 4,000 students

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A lot of construction was underway around a well-known building at San Diego State University: University Towers. The college wants to build a second residence where the parking lot is now, right next to the towers.

School officials say that the new building would be nine stories high and have 720 beds for students. But that is small potatoes compared to the other proposed site.

The peninsula site is near Interstate 8. The school plans to demolish the existing buildings and build six new ones, creating more than 4,000 beds for students.

"I love watching the evolution and the change. The environment and student life," said Matt Dawson.

Dawson is an SDSU alumnus. He owns WellnessPT. Dawson has lived in the same house near campus since 2002. He is a physical therapist.

Dawson got his bachelor's degree, master's degree and doctorate at SDSU.

"I am an Aztec for life. I have been here for a long time. I love it. I cannot imagine leaving," he said.

Dawson says he is happy to see more housing for students and that the change is good.

"It has caused a commuter school to feel like a true campus. You have school spirit and people walking around. People walking to games. It is safer," said Dawson.

Still, with the proposal, he is concerned about the construction.

“I am concerned about the dust. I am concerned about the noise and closing of streets," he added.

Dawson says he is happy that more students will get the same opportunity he did more than 20 years ago.

If the plan is approved, construction will begin this year and continue through 2030.