SDSU police arrest man on suspicion of stealing laptops in campus classrooms

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man suspected of stealing laptops from classrooms at San Diego State University was arrested by campus police.

On June 12, at around 1 p.m., SDSU police officers responded to two reports of classrooms burglarized.

In a news release, school officials said, “Faculty members reported stolen laptop computers from classrooms in the Professional Studies and Fine Arts building and the Storm Hall building.”

Officials said one faculty member saw the suspected thief leaving the area while carrying two laptops.

With help from witnesses and surveillance footage, the suspect in the case was identified by police as 36-year-old Troy Speaks.

About 12 hours later, campus police officers located Speaks on the campus as he tried to “gain access to a secured building” and arrested him on suspicion of commercial burglary.

Speaks was booked into San Diego County Jail, school officials said.

According to officials, “Speaks, who is not a student or affiliated with SDSU in any way, is known to UPD as a repeat offender. Speaks was previously arrested by UPD for burglary approximately six months ago and had just been released from custody two days prior to these reported burglaries.”