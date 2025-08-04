Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SDSU Imperial Valley celebrates opening of new sciences and engineering laboratories

Ribbon cutting for SDSU Imperial Valley new Sciences and Engineering Laboratory
San Diego State University Imperial Valley celebrated the opening of its Sciences and Engineering Laboratories in Brawley on Monday.

SDSU officials say the state-of-the-art facility is designed to meet the demands of 'Lithium Valley'.

“Estimates report there are 18 million metric tons of lithium available in this region, or enough to produce over 375 million electric vehicle batteries, worth an estimated $540 billion,” said SDSU President Adela de la Torre.

“Imperial Valley could be an international model for efficient, sustainable, and locally-empowering development at scale. But to achieve that vision, we need talent–and there is no better place to develop that talent than right here in the Valley. This facility represents more than just new classrooms and laboratories, it embodies our commitment to driving forward energy innovation, expanding access to education, and investing in the people and the heart of the Imperial Valley.”

University officials say the classes and laboratories are designed for students and faculty to collaborate for academic and research gatherings.

Officials say the new facility is one part of SDSU’s commitment to meeting both current and future geothermal energy sector demands.

The three-year project is a result of $80 million in state funding from California Gov. Gavin Newsom and university investments to expand STEM academic programs.

Officials say SDSU Imperial Valley is now in the process of launching two new undergraduate academic programs in electrical engineering and chemistry.

According to SDSU, beginning this fall, first-year and transfer students can apply for admission to these programs for fall 2026 enrollment. The University says in Spring of 2026, both SDSU Imperial Valley public health and nursing students will begin utilizing the new facility for their chemistry and biology courses.

