SDSO: One detained following stabbing death of a man in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) — A man is dead following a stabbing in Fallbrook on Thursday afternoon, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon at 1600 blocks of South Mission Road at 4:21 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found a man with stabbing wounds.

The sheriff's department said the man died on the scene, and deputies detained a person. It is unclear if the detainee is the suspect in the stabbing, according to the sheriff's department.