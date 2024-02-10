Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

SDSO: One detained following stabbing death of a man in Fallbrook

fbi crime.jpeg
FBI
fbi crime.jpeg
Posted at 8:32 PM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 23:32:41-05

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) — A man is dead following a stabbing in Fallbrook on Thursday afternoon, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon at 1600 blocks of South Mission Road at 4:21 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found a man with stabbing wounds.

The sheriff's department said the man died on the scene, and deputies detained a person. It is unclear if the detainee is the suspect in the stabbing, according to the sheriff's department.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader Today!