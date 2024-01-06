SDPD: Suspect at large in Teralta West shooting leaving one man injured outside a smoke shop

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A suspect is at large following a shooting that left one man injured outside of a smoke shop in Teralta West Friday night.

The San Diego Police Department responded to a call of a shooting at 4200 blocks of University Ave at 8:15 pm. SDPD officer Darius Jamsetjee said a man was shot outside of the Blue Stone Smoke Shop.

Jamsetjee said the man was transported to a local hospital and undergoing surgery. It is unclear if he was a customer or an employee of the shop.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.