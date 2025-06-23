SDPD releases video of fatal officer-involved shooting in Point Loma

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Monday released video footage of a police shooting that killed a knife-wielding suicidal man last month in a Point Loma-area neighborhood.

Jacob Lyle Epple, 32, was mortally wounded when San Diego Police Department Officer Yosgart Miranda opened fire on him at Bermuda Avenue and Ebers Street on the morning of May 31.

The events that led to the fatal law enforcement gunfire began shortly after 9 a.m. that day, when a 911 caller reported that Epple was standing in the middle of the street in the 4400 block of Coronado Avenue in Ocean Beach, telling onlookers that he wanted to die, according to the SDPD.

As officers were en route, Epple got into his car and drove off. A short time later, Miranda spotted Epple's black Mercedes-Benz sedan stopped in the roadway at the intersection of Coronado Avenue and Guizot Street, police said.

Miranda got out of his squad car and approached Epple, saying, "Hey, what the (expletive) are you doing, man?"

With Miranda's uniform-worn camera recording the encounter, Epple replied, "I want to die. Please shoot me. Please, please, I want to (expletive) die."

Miranda then told Epple to get out of the car. When Epple failed to do so, the officer pulled his service pistol, pointed it at him and said, "Let me see your (expletive) hands."

At that point, Epple drove away to the west. With Miranda and other officers giving chase, he sped over various residential streets, running several stop signs before getting into a crash at Pescadero Drive and Sunset Cliffs Boulevard.

Moments later, when Miranda pulled over and got out of his cruiser, Epple exited his vehicle and approached the officer with a knife in his hand, according to police. Epple then wheeled around, ran back to his car and drove off once again.

After continuing to flee for a short distance, Epple got into another crash, severely damaging the front of his car. He then got out of the smoking vehicle, holding the knife to his neck, approached officers and repeatedly told them to kill him.

The personnel responded by shocking Epple several times with electric stun guns, momentarily incapacitating him but failing to prompt him to comply. Epple got back into his car briefly, then came out again, the knife in his right hand. At that point, he began to advance on Miranda again, saying, "Shoot me, please,"

Police said Miranda responded by discharging three rounds at Epple, sending him collapsing onto the roadside. Paramedics took Epple to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

