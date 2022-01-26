Window washer falls to death from East Village building

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On Wednesday, the San Diego Police Department began investigating a fatal incident that involved a person falling to their death from a building.

According to the SDPD, the call came in shortly before 11:50 a.m. and officers responded to 14th and Commercial Street, in the East Village.

Cal/OSHA told ABC 10News the incident involved an employee from Sky High Window Cleaning. SDPD declared the person dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and the SDPD could not provide additional details at this time.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.