SDPD: One dead in Gaslamp Quarter shooting, suspect arrested

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego police are currently investigating a homicide on the 700th block of Fifth Avenue.

Authorities said they responded to a call of a shooting at 5:18 p.m. where one person was killed. Police were unable to share if the victim died at the scene or during medical transport.

Police confirmed a male suspect has been arrested. Authorities will remain at the scene as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a photographer to the area to gather more information.

