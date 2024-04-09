SDPD officer shot in head talks about recovery progress 4 months after incident

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's been four months since San Diego Police Sergeant Anthony Elliot was shot in the head during an investigation in 4S Ranch.

Elliot survived and has made a remarkable recovery so far.

ABC 10News sat down with him and his wife to talk more about his journey.

"Those first four hours, they [doctors] weren't sure if I was going to live or not," Anthony said.

On the night of December 7, Elliot, along with other officers, was investigating a reported stolen car at the 4S Commons Town Center.

As the suspect ran from the police, he turned around and shot at Elliot. The bullet pierced the right side of his head.

"When I was hit, immediately my entire left side, my left arm, left leg, left core was just shut off," he said.

The shooting left him temporarily paralyzed.

He spent nearly a month at an in-patient acute rehab facility in Colorado learning how to walk again.

Elliot has also turned his garage into a gym to continue his recovery. He lifts weights and runs, no matter how challenging.

"Some of the biggest rehab has just been picking up my toddler, doing the nighttime routine, changing diapers," Elliot said.

But he still has a way to go on his road to recovery.

Parts of his leg and back remain numb, along with other difficulties.

"My kids... they'll be laying on my leg and I wont feel them," Elliot explained.

Elliot now works with Jeremy Shelton, who's a functional strength coach, to improve his balance and agility.

"Just getting to play with his kids and keep up with them. Being able to run around and jump and climb things," Shelton said.

As for the emotional healing, Elliot said his wife is having a tougher time than he is.

"I wasn't the one that got the injury, but a scar is going to always be with me, and I'm going to have to kind of figure out how to live with that," Laura said.

But, the couple said the outpouring of support from the community and police department has made the process more manageable.

"Overwhelming is the wrong word, but I keep using that word because I just did not expect all this to happen with the support. It's been great," Elliot said.

Elliot said his goal is to be able to work again. He's not sure if he'll return to law enforcement yet.

