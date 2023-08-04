SDPD Officer reflects on bond between handler, dog after K-9 Officer killed on duty

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The entire San Diego Police Department continues mourning the loss of a K-9 Officer, Sir, killed in the line of duty on Wednesday.

"If it gets hurt, especially if a dog dies, and of course emotionally it's hard for the partner, not only for his actual handler but also for the rest of the K-9 unit," said Acting Lieutenant Luis Carbajal.

It is a feeling the officer knows well. In June 2017, Lt. Carbajal's K-9 partner, Max, was stabbed during an incident.

"If you notice, when one of our police dogs gets attacked or hurt, I mean, the community shows support greatly. The community loves the police dogs," said Lt. Carbajal.

ABC 10News went to the training field for SDPS canines on Thursday, watching an officer train with his dog.

"We take them home with us, so we spend time with them at home as well and just the training we go through. The calls we go to. It just develops that special bond with the handler and the dog," said Lt. Carbajal.

Now, Max, the Belgian malinois, is 11 years old.

After six years on the job, he is retired.

Max lives with Lt. Carbajal, his family, and his three other dogs.

"He's living his best life right now. He's retired, he just hangs out at home... Living retired life," said Lt. Carbajal.