SDPD: Market robber fires shot into ground, also hits clerk with gun

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A robber threatened a market clerk in City Heights with a handgun and fired one shot into the ground while in the business, also hitting the clerk in the shoulder with the gun, the San Diego Police Department said Monday.

At 8 p.m. Sunday, a suspect robbed the Landis Street Market in the 4000 block of Landis Street, SDPD Officer John Buttle said.

The clerk was seated at the cash register when a man, 30 to 40 years old with a thin build and with brown hair wearing a white and gray hat, tan long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes entered the store, Buttle said.

The suspect told the clerk to open the register and took cash out of it, the officer said. The clerk sustained a bruise from being hit with the gun.

Robbery detectives were notified and were investigating the robbery.

