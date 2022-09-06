SDPD: Man's body found in San Diego parking lot

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Homicide detectives were investigating the discovery of a man's body in parking lot in San Diego Monday.

Police received a call at about 1:30 p.m. from a concerned citizen who found the body of a deceased adult male in a parking lot in the 1800 block of San Diego Avenue.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department's Western Division arrived to find that the victim had injuries and trauma to portions of his body.

Authorities said it appeared the body was in the parking lot for at least one or two days and had not been discovered due to the businesses being closed for the holiday weekend.

The victim has not been identified but appears to be a white or Hispanic male between 35-50 years old. The exact cause of his death is pending examination by the San Diego County Medical Examiner Office.

Anyone with information about the death was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.