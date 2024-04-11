Watch Now
SDPD: Man in custody following stabbing at Black Beach

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 6:47 PM, Apr 10, 2024
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Authorities are investigating a stabbing that happened at Blacks Beach Wednesday afternoon.

A man is in custody after stabbing another at 9600 blocks of La Jolla Farms Road, according to the San Diego Police Department watch commander.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital with trauma to his upper torso, and his status is currently unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.

