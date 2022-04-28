San Diego Police looking into threat at High Tech High

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police are looking into threatening comments made on social media against High Tech High School in the Point Loma area.

After some parents and students alerted the school of the threat, which was posted on Instagram, school officials on Thursday morning informed all parents and students regarding the threat via a letter. While the exact nature of the threat was not fully disclosed by the school, there was fear that the student responsible may possibly bring a firearm to campus.

At school on Thursday, school leaders held a discussion with all students about the threat.

High Tech High Director of Communications Anthony Millican told ABC 10News that the school takes these matters very seriously, and he added, “We had a community meeting where we gathered students and staff. We updated them with the latest information that we had … We had a number of folks on hand to help alleviate or answer the best that we could any concerns that may have come up.”

The school notified San Diego Police, and Millican said that SDPD “has not indicated there is a threat to any campus.”

There are seven High Tech campuses at the Point Loma Village location.

Because of the ongoing SDPD investigation and the student believed to be responsible is a minor, Millican said the school cannot share if any disciplinary action will be taken.

The school is reminding students that there is a Wellness Center on campus that they can reach out to for support.

School leaders want to thank all of the parents and students who alerted them about the social media post.