SDPD investigating man shot near park in Clairemont

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting in a Clairemont neighborhood.

SDPD said a man was shot in the leg near Olive Grove Park.

On any given day, you'll see families enjoying the playground at the park or people getting some fresh air with a lap around the neighborhood.

"It's very calm," said Hector Rios. "A lot of people, they come walking their dogs, or jogging."

Rios said his children attend the nearby elementary school. He said he's shocked to hear the news of a shooting happening in the area.

"I still can't believe it because it's a beautiful neighborhood," he said.

SDPD said around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers near the area heard a gunshot. Calls then came in about a shooting on Printwood Way near Olive Grove Park.

Mark Moffitt, who lives on the street, said he had just returned home when it happened.

"I couldn't come down the street because the cops had blocked this end of Printwood," Moffitt said.

SDPD said when officers arrived, they found a man inside a Honda Accord shot in the leg.

"He was pulled over. The door was open. He was on the ground. There were medics there, there were firemen there, and they were working on him [victim]."

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Police said only one shot was fired, but that it could have been more. An SDPD Sergeant on the scene told a 10News photojournalist the gun ended up falling apart, causing the magazine spring and the rest of the bullets to fall on the ground.

Moffitt said he believes the neighborhood is still pretty safe but will be more vigilant about what goes on after Tuesday night.

"We just have to be cautious and just keep our eyes open," said Moffitt.

SDPD is looking for several suspects, male and female and possibly teenagers, who police said took off after the shooting.

If you or anyone you know have information, call San Diego Police at 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-TIPS.