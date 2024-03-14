Watch Now
SDPD investigating fatal collision near Balboa Park

Posted at 8:50 PM, Mar 13, 2024
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 67-year-old woman died following a collision around Balboa Park Wednesday afternoon, according to a press release from the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD said the collision happened at 2:28 p.m. at 3000 Florida Drive when a 32-year-old man driving northbound in a 2014 Toyota Sienna van crossed the center line into the southbound lane.

The man's van collided with the woman who was driving southbound in a 2009 Subaru Forester. She was transported to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The police department said DUI was not a factor in the collision, and the department's traffic division is investigating the incident.

