SDPD investigating fatal collision near Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 67-year-old woman died following a collision around Balboa Park Wednesday afternoon, according to a press release from the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD said the collision happened at 2:28 p.m. at 3000 Florida Drive when a 32-year-old man driving northbound in a 2014 Toyota Sienna van crossed the center line into the southbound lane.

The man's van collided with the woman who was driving southbound in a 2009 Subaru Forester. She was transported to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The police department said DUI was not a factor in the collision, and the department's traffic division is investigating the incident.

