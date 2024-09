SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— The San Diego Police Department is investigating a homicide in Downtown San Diego Tuesday night.

The shooting and stabbing homicide started at 7:39 p.m. at 1 14th Street, involving one male victim, according to SDPD Officer John Buttle.

It happened near Petco Park, where the Padres were playing against the Houston Astros.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.