SDPD in search of man with VICE-related charges who escaped police

Posted at 7:43 PM, Mar 13, 2024
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Authorities are searching for a man who escaped police custody Tuesday night, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The police department, in a release on Wednesday, said 27-year-old Dandre Lamonte Johnson was arrested as part of an operation by the VICE unit.

After his arrest, SDPD said Johnson was transported to the Central Division for processing and further investigation and held in an unsecured holding cell while officers monitored him.

Johnson escaped police "by opening the door to the holding cell and exiting the police station by running out of Central Division onto the Imperial Avenue side of the station," the release said. Officers, K9s and SDPD's helicopter unit also helped in the search for Johnson.

At the time of his escape, Johnson was secured with two pairs of handcuffs and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, pants and black tennis shoes. He is 6 foot 1 inch tall, 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

