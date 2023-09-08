SDPD holds memorial for police dog killed in line of duty

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Dept. held a private ceremony on Thursday to honor ‘K9 Sir,’ the police dog who was shot and killed by an armed man police were chasing in Clairemont last month.

“Sir got a cross for his valor and for his ultimate sacrifice,” said Chief David Nisleit, San Diego Police Dept.

Chief Nisleit says he remembers receiving the call that morning back on August 2nd that Sir had been shot. It marks the second time ever a San Diego police dog has died on the job.

“My heart sank. These are San Diego police officers if you will. They’re K9 partners. This means a lot to me. This unit means a lot to me,” he said.

The emotional tribute featured several tearful speakers reflecting on the mission of the K9 unit.

“They’re incredibly valuable not only to the officers, but also to the public in keeping people safe. What those dogs do is provide time and distance for police officers to address violent, suicidal and confrontational suspects. And that really is the fundamentals of de-escalation,” said Lt. Chris Tivanian, K9 Unit, San Diego Police Dept.

In a special moment following the ceremony, the San Diego Sheriff’s Dept.’s K9 unit surprised everyone – showing up to pay their own respects.

“That was amazing. It was unexpected. We’ve had everything scripted this morning and then this line of Sheriff’s vehicles shows up and they got out with that flag…it was wonderful,” said Lt. Tivanian.

