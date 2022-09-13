SDPD: 'Extremely decomposed' body found in Tijuana River

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A badly decomposed body was found in the Tijuana River Channel near the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said Tuesday.

Officers with the San Diego Police Department responded to reports from U.S. Customs and Border Protection regarding an "obviously deceased" body in the Tijuana River, near the 2900 block of Clearwater Way, at about 1:30 p.m. Monday, the department said.

Due to mud, water and other obstacles at the site, the San Diego Fire & Rescue Department's River Rescue team was called to access the body at around 5:30 p.m.

"The body was extremely decomposed and, at this point, age, race, gender, or any other identifying information remain unclear," SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was working alongside detectives to determine the cause of death.