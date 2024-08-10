SDPD: 5 teens arrested in connection to Logan Heights fatal stabbing

SAN DIEGO (CNS — Five teenagers were arrested in connection with a stabbing near a trolley station in San Diego, authorities said today.

Officers responded around 4 p.m. Friday to reports of a stabbing at 3200 Imperial Ave. in the neighborhood of Logan Heights, according to the San

Diego Police Department.

``The victim, initially described as Hispanic and in his late teens, had a verbal interaction with the five suspects at the 32nd and Commercial trolley platform,'' police said in a statement. ``When the victim walked down the stairs to Imperial Ave., the group followed, confronted and stabbed the victim with an unknown weapon.''

Officers found the victim suffering from at least one stab wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died shortly afterward, according to the department.

The suspects were arrested in less than two hours after the stabbing at 4700 Spring St. in La Mesa. They were booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of murder. One suspect was 17, one was 16 and the other three were 15, authorities said. Their identities were not released due to their age.

It was unclear if the weapon had been found.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the stabbing to call 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.