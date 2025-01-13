SDG&E warns customers of possible power shutoffs amid fire weather conditions

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Thousands of San Diego County residents are bracing themselves Monday for a possible loss of power service with fire weather conditions in the forecast for the region.

Nearly 60,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in numerous parts of the county are being warned to prepare for potential Public Safety Power Shutoffs with a Red Flag Warning taking effect Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service’s Red Flag Warning is due to another round of strong Santa Ana winds for much of the county.

SDG&E’s warning is the utility’s third in just over a month; the company said the shutoffs are necessary to prevent wildfires during high wind conditions.

Updated Public Safety Power Shutoffs information can be found at https://www.sdge.com/psps-dashboard.