SDG&E making gas repairs on 47th street in Lincoln Park area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diego Gas & Electric crews are making gas repairs on 47th Street between Federal Boulevard and Franklin Avenue, which may cause a non-harmful odor and loud construction noise around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The work in the Lincoln Park and Chollas View neighborhoods will not impact gas service, an SDG&E statement read.

Traffic control will be in place for safety while crews conduct work, which may also cause changes to flow of traffic.

Potentially affected customers will be notified via voice, email and American Sign Language, as well as information being posted on local Nextdoor accounts, the utility said.

