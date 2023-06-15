Watch Now
SDG&E gas repairs in El Cajon may cause odor, construction noises

Posted at 9:27 AM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 12:27:38-04

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - San Diego Gas & Electric crews were planning to make critical gas repairs in El Cajon Thursday on Cuyamaca Avenue between Prospect Avenue and Fletcher Parkway, the energy utility said.

The work won't impact gas service but may cause a non-harmful odor and loud construction noise around noon Thursday on the corner of Cuyamaca Avenue and Vernon Way, SDG&E said.

Traffic controls and lane closures will be in place for safety while crews conduct work, which may also cause changes to the flow of traffic.

