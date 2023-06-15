SDG&E gas repairs in El Cajon may cause odor, construction noises

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - San Diego Gas & Electric crews were planning to make critical gas repairs in El Cajon Thursday on Cuyamaca Avenue between Prospect Avenue and Fletcher Parkway, the energy utility said.

The work won't impact gas service but may cause a non-harmful odor and loud construction noise around noon Thursday on the corner of Cuyamaca Avenue and Vernon Way, SDG&E said.

Traffic controls and lane closures will be in place for safety while crews conduct work, which may also cause changes to the flow of traffic.

