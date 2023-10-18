SDG&E customers to receive text messages, phone calls in public notification systems test

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Attention, San Diego Gas & Electric customers: Don’t be alarmed if you receive an alert on your mobile device from the utility on Wednesday morning.

SDG&E is scheduled to test its public notification systems between 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. on Oct. 18.

According to the utility, nearly 1.1 million residential and business customers will receive text messages during the 90-minute window.

Additionally, some 300,000 customers will receive at test phone call and voice message.

SDG&E’s last test of its notification systems occurred on June 1.