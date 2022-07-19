SDG&E customers getting credits on August, September bills

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diegans will be getting some money back on their next electric bills.

For both August and September bills, San Diego Gas & Electric residential customers are getting back $64.17 in credit ($128.34 for the two months combined).

Earlier this year, SDG&E residential natural gas customers received $43.06 in credits.

The credits will be automatically added in those specific billing cycles, according to SDG&E officials. Customers won’t have to take any action to receive the credits.

The credits being distributed through the California Climate Credit program, a California Public Utilities Commission initiative that is working to fight climate change.

Officials described the program: “The California Climate Credit is a state program that requires power plants, natural gas providers, and other large industries that emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution permits. The credits on customers’ bills represent their share of the payments from the state’s program and provide customers with an increased opportunity to invest in energy-saving products.”