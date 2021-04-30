SDG&E: Cable connector likely culprit in outage that affected 2,400

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An equipment issue caused a power outage Friday that left 2,400 customers in three communities, including Ocean Beach, without service, a San Diego Gas & Electric spokeswoman said.

A preliminary investigation showed that a cable connector located underground in the 3600 block of Rosecrans Street caused the outage, which was first reported at 2:22 a.m., SDG&E spokeswoman Helen Gao said.

The outage affected customers in Ocean Beach, Lindbergh Field, and Midway, according to SDGE.

Power was restored for all but 15 utility customers by 3:26 a.m. By 7 a.m., the lights came back on for those remaining 15, Gao said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were called to investigate a fire under the street at 3663 Rosecrans. However, Gao said she could not confirm that a fire caused the outage.

A San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesperson could not be reached for comment.