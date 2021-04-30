Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

SDG&E: Cable connector likely culprit in outage that affected 2,400

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bruce Bennett
SDG&E requests major rate hike
Posted at 10:27 AM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 13:27:26-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An equipment issue caused a power outage Friday that left 2,400 customers in three communities, including Ocean Beach, without service, a San Diego Gas & Electric spokeswoman said.

A preliminary investigation showed that a cable connector located underground in the 3600 block of Rosecrans Street caused the outage, which was first reported at 2:22 a.m., SDG&E spokeswoman Helen Gao said.

The outage affected customers in Ocean Beach, Lindbergh Field, and Midway, according to SDGE.

Power was restored for all but 15 utility customers by 3:26 a.m. By 7 a.m., the lights came back on for those remaining 15, Gao said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were called to investigate a fire under the street at 3663 Rosecrans. However, Gao said she could not confirm that a fire caused the outage.

A San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesperson could not be reached for comment.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO LEARN MORE!

Community Connection

CLICK TO LEARN MORE