SDFD sees increase in fires caused by lithium-ion batteries, offers safety tips

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Over the past five years, the San Diego Fire Department says it's seen an increase in fires and explosions related to lithium-ion batteries.

The department said it's important for people to know how to use and store them properly.

Lithium-ion batteries can be found in almost any device with rechargeable batteries, such as laptops, cell phones, e-bikes, scooters, and hoverboards.

However, the batteries could pose a real danger if used or stored incorrectly.

This past year, San Diego Fire Rescue has had to respond to several fires related to lithium-ion batteries. Last November, a massive fire occurred at an East Village pedicab business.

In May, ABC 10News spoke with a woman who suffered second and third-degree burns while escaping from a fire she said was caused by an electric scooter.

"It [scooter] began to spark and then it just blew. There was a very, very loud explosion. The living room filled with fire and smoke," said Jade Rocca.

Here are some tips from San Diego Fire-Rescue:



Store batteries in a proper environment and, according to the manufacturer's instructions.

Don't alter the batteries. Use them the way they're intended to be used.

Don't store your e-bike or scooter near the front or back doors.

"If you have an e-bike stored in front of an exit door, now it catches fire, you don't have your exit door anymore," said Battalion Chief Robert Rezende.

Also, if the battery starts hissing or you start to see smoke or a spark, call 911.

Don't attempt to extinguish or smother, cause it is very difficult, near impossible to do and we've had some folks get burned from attempting to smother an e-bike fire," Rezende said.

It's also important to dispose of lithium-ion batteries properly. Click here for more info.