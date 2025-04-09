SDFD, other agencies conduct mass rescue training operation in Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and other agencies are conducting a mass rescue training operation in Mission Bay Wednesday morning.

SDFD officials stated, “The exercise will simulate two small planes colliding mid-air over Mission Bay, with one aircraft falling into the bay and another landing off the coast of Mission Beach. The exercise will evaluate the City’s public safety departments’ abilities to effectively respond to a major marine disaster, as well as being able to coordinate with regional partners.”

Officials are warning the public that Wednesday’s event, which is slated to run until 12 p.m., is a training simulation.

Agencies involved include: SDFD Lifeguards Division, SDFD Fire/EMS, San Diego Police Department, San Diego Harbor Police, Port of San Diego, U.S. Coast Guard, City of San Diego Office of Emergency Services (OES), CalOES, FBI, FAA, and TSA.