SDFD: Lithium-ion battery explosion damages La Jolla apartment building

LA JOLLA, Calif. (CNS) - Heavy smoked filled multiple units on the bottom level of an apartment building in La Jolla Thursday after lithium-ion batteries exploded in a utility closet.

Crews responded around 6:30 a.m. Thursday to reports of an explosion in the 7500 block of La Jolla Boulevard, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from an unspecified number of first-floor units. They began searching the building and discovered the batteries.

Damage was minimal due the department's quick response time, officials said.

No injuries were immediately reported, but a San Diego County Hazardous Materials team was assigned to assist in the effort.

