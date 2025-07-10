Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

SDFD: Lithium-ion battery explosion damages La Jolla apartment building

la_jolla_battery_fire_071025.png
KGTV
la_jolla_battery_fire_071025.png
Posted

LA JOLLA, Calif. (CNS) - Heavy smoked filled multiple units on the bottom level of an apartment building in La Jolla Thursday after lithium-ion batteries exploded in a utility closet.

Crews responded around 6:30 a.m. Thursday to reports of an explosion in the 7500 block of La Jolla Boulevard, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from an unspecified number of first-floor units. They began searching the building and discovered the batteries.

Damage was minimal due the department's quick response time, officials said.

No injuries were immediately reported, but a San Diego County Hazardous Materials team was assigned to assist in the effort.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER TODAY!

NOMINATE A LEADER TODAY!