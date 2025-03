POINT LOMA, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego Fire crews contained a boat fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in Point Loma.

SDFD units arrived around 12:10 p.m. to 4950 North Harbor Dr. after receiving initial reports of a fire coming from the marina. The department assigned 37 personnel to this incident, along with 4 fire engines.

Harbor Police assisted SDFD with the response. The fire knockdown time was recorded at 1:37 p.m.

No injuries or evacuations were reported by SDFD.