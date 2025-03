SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Fire-Rescue is working to fight a blaze at an abandoned building in Liberty Station.

The fire was called in shortly after 8:30 p.m. along the 2400 block of Cushing Road.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.