SDFD crews put out fire in La Jolla Shores residence

Posted at 5:57 PM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 20:57:21-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diego Fire-Rescue department crews Monday knocked down a fire that started in a garage below a two-story residential building in the La Jolla Shores neighborhood, a battalion chief said.

The fire was first reported just before 4:40 p.m. at 8135 Camino Del Oro.

SDFD's Dave Pilkerton said crews were able to extinguish the blaze 19 minutes later after arriving on scene. There were no injuries reported.

SDFD's Metro Arson Strike Team is investigating what caused the fire.

No damage estimate was immediately available.

