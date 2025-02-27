SDFC and MTS partner to offer season passes to all 17 home matches

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This Saturday is the first match day for San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium and it will be a full house, so the club and MTS are partnering up to remind fans the Green Line trolley is the easiest way to get there.

“Taking transit means avoiding traffic, parking hassles, and allowing fans to enjoy the match responsibly,” SDFC said in a press release. “Snapdragon Stadium is expected to be at capacity throughout the season, making the Trolley the most convenient way to get to and from matches.”

As part of the partnership with SDFC, MTS is offering discounted season passes to get rides to and from the stadium on all 17 match days this year for just $56.

There are connections to the Green Line from the Blue and Orange lines, and you can transfer from the COASTER and Amtrak trains at Old Town station. There are free park-and-ride lots at several stops along the trolley lines as well.

Plus, SDFC-themed pop-ups will have giveaways, gifts, exclusive swag and raffle tickets before the game on March 1 at the Grossmont and Old Town transit centers.

To ride the trolley, you can purchase a ticket at an MTS vending machine, download the PRONTO app, or tap on and off with a contactless payment card or app like Apple Pay.

Transit riders can go to the Club’s marketing tent for raffle tickets that will enter them in drawings to win SDFC jerseys, other merch and future game tickets.

For more information on how to get to and from SDFC games go to the club and MTS websites.