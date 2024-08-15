SDCOE offers resources to help parents learn more about IEP process for students with disabilities

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For students with disabilities or special needs they may need a little more support in the classroom. It’s common for educators to suggest an IEP or Individualized Education Program. This plan may be overwhelming to some parents at first glance but there’s an IEP Parent Academy that helps families learn more about the process.

ABC 10News Reporter Natay Holmes spoke with dad, Gregory Scott Ellis, about how the sessions helped him and his wife become better advocates for their child.

“Roughly a year and a half ago he did not even want to attempt to try to read anything,” says Ellis. “Now he actually enjoys reading.”

Ellis says for his eight year old son, Grayson, learning hasn’t always been the easiest. At an early age, the family noticed something was a little different.

“We ended up going through a process and found out that he is high functioning autistic, dyslexic, as well as dysgraphia, and he has a problem called APD- Auditory Processing Disorder.”

Ellis says neurologically Grayson’s brain may be delayed or not process what he hears.

In need of more support at school, Grayson was put on an Individualized Education Program (IEP).

An IEP is a legal document that describes the child’s needs and the services that the school district will provide to meet those needs.

“So how are they doing in school, academically, emotionally, physically, their communication,” says Heidi Lyon, Special Education Coordinator with the South County Special Education Local Plan Area (SELPA). “Out of that you'll identify areas of need. Those areas of need will then be used to develop goals and objectives for the next 12 month period.”

Lyon says there are 13 disabilities identified within the State of California that would qualify for an IEP, like Autism and hearing impairment.

Ellis says through the South County SELPA they found the IEP Parent Academy.

“It takes this big overwhelming monster that you never even heard of and it breaks it down individually so you know exactly whats going on.”

“We started the IEP academy for parents to empower them,” says Lyon. “So that they understood the process at a deeper level, so that they could be participants at a greater level.”

The IEP Academy has five virtual one hour sessions where parents can also ask questions.

Lyon says she understand for some parents first learning their child may need an IEP can bring a range of emotions, like concern or denial. The academies also touch on parent rights, from not consenting to the plan to asking for re-assessments.

“I know sometimes parents feel alone. You're not alone, there are people there to help you.,” says Lyon.

“For a child if they end up being assessed. It's not the end all be all,” says Ellis.

He says after learning more about the IEP process from the academy, he felt more confident in the document and the services being provided to his son.

“At the end of the day they need to understand that nobody will be a better advocate for your child than themselves.”

The summer sessions for the South County SELPA IEP Parent Academy begins Aug. 15th.

There are six SELPA’s in San Diego County. Each region provides resources and services for students with special needs. Some regions have their own IEP sessions.