SD Rep. Sara Jacobs to join House Democratic delegation for border visit

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-San Diego, will be part of a Democratic congressional delegation set to visit the U.S.-Mexico border Friday "to conduct oversight of Trump administration border policies firsthand," it was announced.

The announcement came Thursday from the office of Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, the ranking Democrat on the House Homeland Security Committee.

Jacobs is not a member of the committee, but will join Thompson and fellow committee Democrats Lou Correa of Santa Ana; Delia Ramirez of Illinois; LaMonica McIver and Nellie Pou of New Jersey; and Tim Kennedy of New York.

Thompson's office said the visit will include tours of Homeland Security facilities and technologies near San Diego.

Jacobs' office did not respond to City News Service's request for comment.

Rep. Robert Garcia of Long Beach and Rep. Eric Swalwell of northern California, who are not scheduled to attend Friday's border visit, are the only other California Democrats on the committee.

Republicans have an 18-14 majority on the panel.

According to Thompson's office, the group will meet with officials from the Customs and Border Protection's Office of Field Operations; the U.S Border Patrol; the CBP's Air and Marine Operations; and Homeland Security Investigations.

"The visit will also include a discussion with organizations working directly with migrants," according to Thompson's office.

