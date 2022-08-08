Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

SD Police in standoff with barricaded man in Rolando

Rolando Swat Standoff
KGTV/Madison Weil
A possibly armed man locked himself in a room inside a home in Rolando Village Sunday evening, and San Diego police were trying to convince him to peacefully surrender.
Rolando Swat Standoff
Posted at 8:53 PM, Aug 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 00:19:31-04

ROLANDO VILLAGE (CNS) — A possibly armed man charged into a Rolando Village home and locked himself in a room Sunday evening, and San Diego police were trying to convince him to peacefully surrender.

The drama began around around 12:45 p.m. in the 6200 block of Madeline Street, according to SDPD.

Police and a SWAT unit set up a perimeter around the house and residents in the home safely evacuated. Police say the homeowners have no relation to the suspect.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate New Books at North Island Credit Union

Local News

Give a child Book Bins at North Island Credit Union Locations