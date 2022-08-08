SD Police in standoff with barricaded man in Rolando

ROLANDO VILLAGE (CNS) — A possibly armed man charged into a Rolando Village home and locked himself in a room Sunday evening, and San Diego police were trying to convince him to peacefully surrender.

The drama began around around 12:45 p.m. in the 6200 block of Madeline Street, according to SDPD.

Police and a SWAT unit set up a perimeter around the house and residents in the home safely evacuated. Police say the homeowners have no relation to the suspect.

“The decisions that we make…we have to live with.” Emergency negotiators trying to communicate with the suspect. They’ve sent a robot in with a phone, asking him to answer. pic.twitter.com/F1DQmm6FwS — Madison Weil (@MadisonAWeil) August 8, 2022

