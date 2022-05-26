SD Parents, school districts talk campus safety after Texas mass shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has parents in San Diego thinking about the safety of their own children.

The shooting at Robb Elementary School left 19 students and two teachers dead.

"I immediately was thinking about them and what would I do if this happened here," Shannon Taylor said.

Taylor's two daughters attend Tierrasanta Elementary School.

"I was left with just the heartache of thinking of the parents that this has happened to again," she said.

But, Taylor said she still feels safe sending her children to school despite the tragedy.

"My girls have had lockdown drills on gunfire, and if a crazy person manages to come on campus, what do we do," she said.

Her biggest worry is having the talk to her children about another school shooting.

"I worry about the children now and future generations worrying about if this is something they're going to always have to deal with," Taylor said.

Across San Diego County, school districts are ensuring parents and students about campus safety and security.

San Diego Unified School District said they've shared resources with families and staff. Counseling teams are on hand to assist students who may need support.

Poway Unified School District said they implemented several security measures to strengthen campus safety after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012.

"We invested in fences and gates, and we reduced the number of points of entry and exits on a campus. We did this at all of our schools," said Greg Mizel, PUSD's Associate Superintendent of Student Support Services.

Mizel said they also have the "See Something, Say Something" protocol for students.

"We have on every student I.D. tip lines that kids can call 24/7. On our secondary campuses, we have QR codes," he said.

Mizel said school districts, as well as the San Diego County's Office of Education, are constantly working to improve school security and safety.

"We debrief. We try to learn after each of these incidents what worked, what didn't work," Mizel said. "It doesn't guarantee anything, but they're the safest places... our schools."

PUSD and other school districts say they've increased law enforcement presence at schools and have counselors for students who may need support.