'SD Emergency App' updates technology, improving evacuation alerts for residents

With peak fire season ahead, it’s more important than ever to be prepared to evacuate in the event of an emergency.

On Wednesday, police, sheriffs and fire officials gathered to announce new technology that will help them send out more precise, location-based alerts during an emergency.

The new technology will be integrated into the current 'SD emergency app,' available to download for smartphone users.It’s designed to provide residents with real-time emergency alerts — giving them as much warning as possible to pack up and get out in the event of an emergency such as a fire, earthquake or flood.

Toney explains that with the new technology added to the app, evacuation zones should now be much more specific.

“The new zones will limit unnecessary evacuations and make repopulation more efficient to get people back into their homes sooner,” said Jeff Toney, Director, Office of Emergency Services, San Diego County.

“The map will look different…before you saw clunky squares," he said. "Now you’re gonna see different shapes that kind of represent actual neighborhoods,” he said.

Officials also took time to urge San Diegans to have an emergency plan in place: “Get that go bag ready so you don’t have to stress in the moment.”

Residents can also enroll in emergency alerts at alertsandiego.org and have alerts directly texted to their phones.

