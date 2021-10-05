SD County will have doctors fact check board meetings

San Diego (KGTV)—-First, it was a vote by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors to declare health misinformation a public health crisis.

Now the county is taking it a step further and putting together a panel of doctors to fact check things said at meetings.

"The 1st amendment gives people the right to say things that are vulgar, profane, and untrue, nothing we're doing will infringe on that but we have to get in the fight of trying to provide people with what their doctors know is the most up to date info as it relates to covid," said Board of Supervisors chair Nathan Fletcher.

Fletcher, who introduced the policy on misinformation, says the panel will consist of four doctors from Sharp, UC San Diego Health, Family Health Centers of San Diego, and Rady Children's.

"They will meet amongst themselves, find what they think we're the most egregious examples, and also prepare sources of info for the public. Then the next day will do their own presentation," said Fletcher.

The county also has a new website dedicated to misinformation, with sections like "Finding Credible Sources and "Claims and Facts".

Fletcher says it's part of the effort to proactively use their platform.

"I know there is nothing we can do that will persuade everyone but if there is one life we can save then it's worth it."

The first presentation from the panel of doctors is scheduled to take place on October 6, after Tuesday's board meeting.