SD County Supervisor Jim Desmond announces initiative to clear homeless encampments when fire risk is high

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The images were terrifying. Huge flames inched dangerously close to apartments as large clouds of smoke could be seen for miles.

Water-dropping helicopters circled above while crews on the ground raced to stop the spread.

It was a scene that played out in Mission Valley, Rancho Bernardo, and La Jolla over a few days last month. Arson investigators say all three started in homeless camps.

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond wants homeless camps cleared ahead of high fire danger. Tuesday, the board agreed to have staff develop options for emergency removals, prioritize moving people out of high-fire-risk areas, and identify housing options.

Mary Davis lives in Alpine. She says the threat of fires in homeless camps is a constant fear.

"They have to weigh the community needs versus the right, but I feel like we’ve become such a permissive society that letting people live in squalor is not in their best interest," said Davis.

Homeless advocates say encampment bans pushed people into canyons, rural communities, and more fire-prone areas.

"We are driving people into places that are not safe for human habitation," said John Brady.

"Opponents say clearing camps without providing shelter is inhumane.

"The choice before you is clear. Double down on displacement or double down on dignity. We can’t punish poverty out of existence," said a caller from Alliance San Diego.

It is still unclear how camps would be cleared on county, state, or private property, but Desmond says something has to be done.

"As we saw in Los Angeles last month, we have to do everything in our control to prevent fires," said Supervisor Desmond.