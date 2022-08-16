San Diego County Board approves to support My Body, My Data Act

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 on Tuesday to support a resolution that backs the federal My Body, My Data Act, introduced by San Diego Congresswoman Sara Jacobs.

The bill would create a new national standard to protect personal reproductive health data. It would limit what type of information companies can collect and keep. The bill would also give individuals access to delete their personal data if they choose.

During a news conference held before the meeting, Supervisor Tara Lawson-Remer said more has to be done to protect reproductive rights.

She adds, “there’s far too much opportunity for big corporations to sell our private data from our periods or sexual health to the highest bidder or even to use with Law Enforcement to prosecute for personal choices.”

The federal bill is gaining momentum in Congress, now having 93 cosponsors and 13 Senate cosponsors.

