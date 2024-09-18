SD College students reflect on National Voter Registration Day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News spoke with students voting for the first time in November about the issues that impact them most and why some say they're not excited about the election.

“Yes! I'm excited to make a change, things need to be switched up,” said Haley Hagen, a student at Southwestern College.

“I think it’s really important to vote, just like Taylor Swift says, in my voting era,” Michelle Montoya, a student at Southwestern College.

“They're not great candidates in my opinion," Nicholas Fekas, a student at SD City College. "We’ve either gotten people who have said one thing, done another, completely BS-ed the American people as a whole.”

“What issues are most important to you in this election?”

“The border crisis,” Hagen said.

“Women’s rights,” Montoya said.

“The cost of living has been a huge stresser for sure,” said Maximus Gastelum, a student at SD City College.

“We kind of crossed over Palestine too quickly," said Janeya Anais-Via, a student SD City College. "It should’ve been handled better.”

“Do you have faith in our democracy and the ability to make a change by the candidates you're voting for?”

“I do, I do, I feel like they’re very strong in power,” Hagen said.

“I see the bigger picture and how it affects me and the people I love," Gastelum said. "I think me taking the action of voting will be a big help further along.”

“We don’t really see a point in it because either way, this world is going to be tragic,” Anais-Via said.

Both colleges are working to promote election participation. Their student governments will have voter registration booths on campus from Oct. 14-17.