SD Airport Serves 2 Million Passengers in Month For First Time Since 2019

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego International Airport posted a pandemic-high 2,068,397 passengers served in June, it was announced Tuesday.

It's the first time SAN has had more than 2 million passengers in a month since December 2019, according to airport statistics. Between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2022, SAN served more than 10 million passengers. When compared year over year, passenger traffic is up 30.2%.

The milestone also marks the closest the airport has come to reaching pre-pandemic passenger numbers; June ended with 90.5% of 2019 traffic.

"SAN has seen a steady increase in passenger numbers as demand for summer travel continues," said Kimberly Becker, president and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. "Reaching more than two million passengers is a milestone we can celebrate as our region continues to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic."

When compared to May, June passenger traffic was up 7.9%. According to the Airport Authority, the greatest number of people were served on Sunday, June 26 with more than 82,000 passengers.

Becker said the increase in passengers can be attributed in part to an increase in available nonstop flights to domestic and international destinations. In June 2022, SAN offered 75 nonstop destinations, eight more routes than in June 2021.

In addition, when compared to June 2019, Alaska Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Spirit Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines have increased the number of flights offered from SAN to 10 destinations.

