Scuba diver reportedly drowns in Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man in his 70s reportedly drowned in a scuba diving accident in Mission Bay Sunday.

Around 9 a.m. San Diego lifeguards responded to call bout a person missing in the water in the area around Mission Point.

San Diego Lifeguard Lt. Rick Romero told the station that a dive group was supposed to meet the man in the water but couldn't find him. Lifeguards started searching the water and a helicopter and boats also patrolled the area.

One of the lifeguards with a snorkel spotted something, Romero said, and a first responder got into scuba gear to get a closer look. About 15 or 20 feet in the water, the lifeguard found the missing man and brought him to the surface. He had been underwater for close to two hours, Romero estimated.

Lifeguards did their "best job to give someone a fighting chance," Romero told the station, giving the man CPR on the docks until paramedics arrived and took over attempts to revive him, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.