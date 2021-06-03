Scripps Health patients question the extent of stolen information in cyberattack

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - It’s been two days since Scripps Health made the jarring announcement that almost 150,000 patients may have had their personal information compromised in the cyberattack, but there were still few answers on Thursday about how much data was taken.

“It's not comfortable,” said patient David Jacobson. He'd been struggling for weeks to access his records following a neck injury.

After learning this week's news about the volume of patients who were affected by the attack, he contacted the dedicated call center on Thursday for an update.

“I gave them a call. I wanted to check and see if I was going to get a letter or if, in fact, my Social Security number had been compromised. I was told that it had not been compromised, as far as they knew. As of yet,” he added.

On Tuesday, Scripps Health revealed that an unauthorized person hacked its network and got copies of documents before deploying ransomware and that health information and personal financial information were acquired.

According to Scripps Health, for certain patients, this information includes one or more of their names, addresses, dates of birth, health insurance information, medical record numbers, patient account numbers and/or clinical information, such as physician name, date(s) of service, and/or treatment information.

The hospital network added that "for less than 2.5% of patients, Social Security numbers and drivers' license numbers were also affected."

While Scripps Health said there's no indication that any data has been used to commit fraud, Jacobson knows that he's not out of the woods, yet. The hospital network reports that it still doesn't know what's inside some remaining documents that it believes were compromised by hackers and it will likely take several months to figure that out.

ABC 10News requested an interview on Thursday with a representative of the hospital network. A spokesperson wrote back that they are not yet granting interviews.