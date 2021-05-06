Dayslong Scripps Health cyberattack disrupts care, concerns patients

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) --- San Diego-based Scripps Health is struggling to restore its IT systems after a cyberattack on May 1 that has significantly disrupted patient care.

Mendy Zeugschmidt normally goes to Scripps for her care. The young mother says she's struggled with health issues, including auto-immune diseases and Type 1 diabetes for years.

But the recent cyberattack has left her feeling helpless.

"I'm at their beckon call, waiting for a referral, that's what I'm waiting for a referral to get a biopsy on my intestines," she said.

Zeugschmidt says she was told to seek care somewhere else but can't get her records.

"She said we have absolutely no way of doing it, I can't pull up any paperwork," she says a staffer told her earlier this week.

In the days since a network outage was first detected Saturday, Scripps Health has only said it was "malware" that caused the cybersecurity issue.

As a result, a large portion of its network remains offline, which has lead to appointments being canceled and treatments being delayed.

The California Department of Public Health said via a statement that it is monitoring the situation at Scripps and will "work with our local, state, and federal partners as necessary to verify patient safety measures are in place and are followed."

At this point, there's no definite date for when the system could be back online but Scripps says it's working with technical teams around the clock.